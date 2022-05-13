Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to $9.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 129,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.