Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $160.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.84. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,703,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

