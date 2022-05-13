SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

