Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $63.69

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.69, but opened at $66.40. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 1,076 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

