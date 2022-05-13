Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($9.74) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.65) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 601.73 ($7.42).

LON RMG traded up GBX 12.10 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 337.70 ($4.16). 1,060,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,042. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($3.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

