Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONT. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.16) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.14) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -11.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.07).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.
