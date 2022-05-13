Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHRRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

