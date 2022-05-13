Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €26.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.93 ($35.72).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €22.43 ($23.61) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($106.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.04.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.