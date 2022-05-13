Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €107.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.38 ($109.87).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €75.78 ($79.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.36.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

