Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSEU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Rose Hill Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,042,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

