Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 256.2% in April

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,100 shares, a growth of 256.2% from the April 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,601,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RYCEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 4,118,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,109. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

RYCEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

