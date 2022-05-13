Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,389 shares.The stock last traded at $259.01 and had previously closed at $271.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $270.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,988,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2,816.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,465,000 after buying an additional 355,385 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,375,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2,474.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

