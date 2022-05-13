Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in April

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKWBF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,781.25.

RKWBF stock remained flat at $$291.75 during trading on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $291.75 and a one year high of $531.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.03.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

