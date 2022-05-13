Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

RKLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 72,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.09. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

