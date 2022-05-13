Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.17

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 25711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

