Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RKT opened at $7.93 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,244.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 361,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,696. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

