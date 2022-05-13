Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 288,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 361,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.