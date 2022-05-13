Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Roche by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 19.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Roche by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 295,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

