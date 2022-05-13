Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 1,291,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,760,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.