Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $10.46. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 588,250 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,871.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $2,390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $22,169,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

