Robert W. Baird Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $100.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ:ZD traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. 2,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,872. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
