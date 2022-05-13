Robert W. Baird Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $100.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. 2,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,872. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.