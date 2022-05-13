Robert W. Baird Trims Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Target Price to $9.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

