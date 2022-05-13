ROAD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. ROAD has a market cap of $18,586.22 and $27,077.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 65.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00565442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,550.91 or 1.93255360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.56 or 0.06662357 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

