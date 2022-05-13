Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

RIVN traded up 2.49 on Friday, hitting 26.79. The company had a trading volume of 968,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,867,736. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 38.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.59.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.