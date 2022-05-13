Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 74.59.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching 26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,867,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 38.59. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.