Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 38.59. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 74.59.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

