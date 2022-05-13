RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

RMI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,346. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

