RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.06.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN traded up C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.95. 358,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$20.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.