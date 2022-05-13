Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($75.21) to GBX 6,000 ($73.97) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($71.26) to GBX 5,730 ($70.64) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 98,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

