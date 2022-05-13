RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 151.72% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

