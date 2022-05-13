Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.14) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $695.00.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 72,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Rightmove has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $22.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

