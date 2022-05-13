Richard A. Grafmyre Purchases 1,000 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,369.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PWOD opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.55. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.