Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rheinmetall from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.20.

RNMBY stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

