Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RumbleON, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMBL. Wedbush reduced their price target on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of RMBL opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 32.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

