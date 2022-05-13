Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 143.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

