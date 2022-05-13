REPO 24-Hour Volume Tops $198,938.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, REPO has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $198,938.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

