Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $587.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 62,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

