Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Down 13.4%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares fell 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 1,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.
About Renren (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.