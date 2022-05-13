Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Down 13.4%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares fell 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 1,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

