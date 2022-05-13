renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $29,707.93

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $29,707.93 or 1.00608268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $204.36 million and $34.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 6,879 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

