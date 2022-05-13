Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,539.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($31.31).

A number of research firms have weighed in on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.67) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.24) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($28.36) to GBX 2,330 ($28.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($39.76) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of REL traded up GBX 42 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,293 ($28.27). The stock had a trading volume of 882,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,894. The company has a market cap of £44.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,337.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.76. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,812 ($22.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

