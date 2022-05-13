Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,343,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.