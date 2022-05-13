Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.55. 1,774,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.