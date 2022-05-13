Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Regency Centers worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 78.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $273,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

