Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $33.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.87. The stock had a trading volume of 70,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,809. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.22.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

