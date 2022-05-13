Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,925 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 330,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AMJ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 263,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,189. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.