Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,578 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 184,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

