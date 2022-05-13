Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,667. The company has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

