Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,491. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.94 and a 1-year high of $158.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.