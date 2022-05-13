Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $64.29. 427,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

