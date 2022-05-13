Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,787,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.62. 219,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,185. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

